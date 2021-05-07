LUFKIN — New Waverly’s softball squad saw its playoff run come to an abrupt halt Friday night in the area round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Kirbyville made quick work of the Lady Dogs, securing a 10-0 run-rule victory in a winner-take-all contest.
“We got beat by a better team tonight,” New Waverly head coach Larry Carlson said. “They have more offensive firepower than us, our strength is pitching and they figured us out. For what we have and what we lost, we got to where we expected to get too.”
The Lady Cats broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring five runs to hit the run-rule mark.
In this playoff stint, New Waverly didn’t hold a senior on their roster. They are expected to return their complete squad, who have gotten this critical playoff experience, as well as seeing some top pitching in 3A.
“The pitching is more important than the experience,” Carlson said. “They are seeing good, solid pitching. They see what they will face every year if we want to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
One thing that Carlson is looking forward to next year is the players moving up from eighth grade. This will start to add depth to their pitching roster, which is short.
“I just want to congratulate the girls on their season and all the effort they put in. They worked hard and they gave us our best.,” Carlson noted.
