NEW WAVERLY — With a season that will go down as one of the best in New Waverly history, one player stood out the most on all three phases of the ball.
New Waverly’s standout running back, linebacker and kick returner Will Larrison has been named the 2021 Walker County Football Most Valuable Player.
Larrison, a junior, has been one of the top Bulldog players over the last two years and this year, he saw it go up another level.
“I think Will led the defense in nearly every offensive and defensive category,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “As far as kickoff returns, if Jeremy [Miles] wasn’t running it, he was. I think Will was one of our top offensive and defensive members we have and we have some outstanding members.”
Offensively, Larrison was able to rush for 1,023 yards, he hauled in 285 yards through the air and 480 yards on returns. He totaled 1,728 all-purpose yards throughout the season.
Defensively, he was another force to reckon with. In the game against Kountze, Larrison totaled eight tackles, while even having a pass break up in the game.
“Will is a guy that we can rely on. I think there are only three kids that are on every single play that takes place in the game,” Schaub noted. “We feed him the ball on the first play of the game and the last play of the game, he’s just one of those iron man football players that never gets tired and he keeps going and going. He’s a pretty special kid to have.”’
With Larrison being a junior this past season, the Bulldogs will look to have one more year with him lining up next to the quarterback and wreaking havoc on opposing teams.
“I wish he wasn't a junior, but I am glad he isn’t a senior, I’m glad we get him for another season,” Schaub added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.