Dunn named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE — New Waverly cornerback Lance Dunn has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 9, after an online vote.
The junior made his first start for the Bulldogs on Friday and made it count. Dunn finished the game with three tackles for loss, an interception, a blocked point-after attempt and game sealing strip sack in the 30-13 win over Corrigan-Camden last Friday night.
New Waverly (6-2,3-1) will be back on the field on Friday for a matchup against Kountze, in which could decide the second seed in the 3A Region III District 12, DII playoffs. The game is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. in Kountze on Oct. 29.
Other nominees in this vote were Huntsville’s AJ Wilson and Calvin Simmons.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.
