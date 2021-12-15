Defensive push leads Lady Dogs past Trinity

NEW WAVERLY — Despite a slow start for the Lady Dogs, New Waverly was able to find a groove on their way to a blowout win against Trinity on Tuesday.
New Waverly was able to come away with a big 86-41 win over the Lady Tigers.
“We started out a little slow, but I put them in a full-court man and we were able to get eight turnovers in a row and that sparked our team,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “Our defense stepped up for us last night and that turned into offense on the steals. I was really impressed with that.”
Defense has been something that Gilliam has been putting an emphasis on this season. Last night, she saw the work pay off and with that came the buckets.
Senior guard Shay Harris tallied 47 points in the game, with four of them coming in the fourth quarter and 21 coming in the second quarter. While she was able to outscore Trinity as a whole, a majority of the points came off fast-break layups on the other end.
“She has been playing well and before last night, she was averaging 31.8 points per game,” Gilliam noted. “The defense turned into offense and she is playing at the highest level that I have seen her since I was her coach… She has the ability to finish around the rim, she gets the rebounds and can get the putback. She just always seems to be at the right place at the right time.”
With the Lady Dogs coming off a high performance, they were looking forward to their Friday night match against Tarkington, but the game was canceled. Now, they will have to find a reschedule date to make up the game for both teams.
New Waverly’s next scheduled game will take place at 12:30 p.m. in Shepard on Dec. 28th.
