New Wavelry sophomore Sebastian Amaro put up 23 points as the Bulldogs opened league play 1-0 with a 51-42 victory over Anderson-Shiro.
The Bulldogs opened with a 16-11 spread in the first quarter, followed with a 9-8 second to grab and eight point lead at the break. The Walker county team would expand its lead in the third quarter with a 12-8 run, while the Fighting Owls led the fourth 15-12.
The Bulldogs will be on the road Friday night when they travel to Trinity for another district matchup.
