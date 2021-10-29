Bulldogs seek No. 2 seed in road game at Kountze

NEW WAVERLY — The regular season is nearing an end for the New Waverly Bulldogs, which means only one thing … the playoffs are near.
With a spot in the Class 3A playoffs all but finalized, the Bulldogs are now looking to clinch a second seed and a home playoff game when they travel to Kountze on Friday.
The Bulldogs and the Lions are both 6-2 on the season and hold 3-1 records in District 12 3A, DII play.
“We are battling for a No. 2 seed, they are 3-1 just like us, and have gotten a lot better and look good on film,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We are gonna tell our kids this is gonna be a dog fight until the end, and we hope we come out on top.”
Kountze will bring something to the table that the Bulldogs aren’t used to seeing, a strong passing game.
Senior quarterback Hunter Readwill set up in shotgun throughout most of the game, as the Lions operate a run-pass-option offense, and work to catch teams sleeping to burn them with a big play.
The running for the Lions will be led by junior back Chris West and senior Desmond Hamilton, who share snaps, West is also a deep threat at receiver.
“They like to throw the ball a lot,” Schaub noted. “We’ve been working on some pass rush and trying to cause problems up there.”
Senior defensive lineman Ja’Carius Smithers could be a big issue for this Lions team if the Bulldogs can get a pass rush going early.
Offensively, the Bulldogs have picked up over the last few weeks, with that so has the production of junior running back Will Larrison.
“Well it’s funny, he’s on everything. He’s on special teams, from the first play to the last play he seems to have the same energy and motor. He’s an iron man guy that can do anything. The most important stat he has is winning, he is focused and ready,” Schaub noted of Larrison.
The running game for New Waverly is where things start.
Senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro has also used his legs well over the season, as he has used his legs well and hasn’t taken a sack in 2021.
While the passing game has been kind of sluggish for the Bulldogs, there have been spots with junior receivers Jeremy Miles and Joe Bryant. Both receivers have made big plays for the Bulldogs and in a game that could have so much impact on the playoffs.
“We are just going to do what we have been doing by taking advantage of the short gain and when they are falling asleep throw it deep,” Schaub added. “We will always be able to run the football, so I’m hoping our offensive plan works how we thought it out.”
GAME INFORMATION
Friday night’s game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Lion Stadium in Kountze.
