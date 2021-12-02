NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly basketball was able to hold over Aggie Homeschool Tuesday night in New Waverly.
The No.4 Bulldogs were able to secure a 66-54 over a 9-4 Aggie Homeschool squad.
“We only had one practice before we played our first game against Royal, it showed us what we needed to work on as we go throughout the season,” New Waverly coach Melvin Williams said. “We are focusing on defense making sure that we continue to move our feet and cutting the ball off. Our offense is going to come we just have to make sure that when we do get our open shots we take our time and take advantage of what the defense gives us.”
The Bulldogs were able to find a groove for their offense Tuesday night, as senior Sebastine Amaro and junior Jeremy Miles each added 15 points.
Defense was another big proponent in this one, as the Bulldog defense was able to hold Aggie Homeschool to just eight points in the third quarter.
“We made adjustments coming out of halftime on the defensive side and it helped out a lot,” Williams added. “It cut out some of the open shots that they were able to get in the first half.”
Ashton McBride added 13 points for the Bulldogs and played a pivotal role.
With the win, the Bulldogs move to 2-0 on the year and will now shift their focus to the Madisonville Tournament, where they will face Livingston and Alpha Omega on Thursday.
