Bulldogs look to keep momentum in area round

Baseball can often be a game of momentum.
New Waverly is looking to keep that momentum, as they seek to carry a recent offensive outburst and strong pitching into the area round of the Class 3A Playoffs. The Bulldogs will open their area championship series against Woodville tonight at 6 p.m.
“After last week we did really, really well with coming through in big situations, but we needed to clean a few things up going into this week,” New Waverly head coach Jacob Huckabay said. “We’ve been working on getting those things cleaned up, because from here on out it’s going to be tough competition.”
In the last three games, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 62-16, including a 26-2 win over Trinity.
This offensive performance is the main thing that the Bulldogs will need to advance, and this year’s squad boasts some of the best bats that Huckabay has seen in his five years with the program.
“That’s kind of been our thing this year,” Huckabay said. “We’ve been keeping it pretty good with the bats, and as far as going into this area round, and facing the good pitching. The kids have realized they have a lot of speed, if we get runners on, we have a chance to score runs.”
Woodville’s pitching has allowed an average of 3.4 runs to their opponents this season, which could keep the Bulldogs batters on their toes.
“We’re gonna stick with our same game plan,” Huckabay said. “Going into these games we expect it to be a battle. We don’t expect anything to be given to us.”
On the mound for the Bulldogs will be Ty Elder and Jacob Kutchey.
“More than anything it's going to be pitching for us,” Huckabay said. “That’s really kind of where we are focused on. If we can make the routine plays and minimize mistakes, we should be alright.”
The Bulldogs will start the series tonight against Woodville, with the first pitch coming at 6 p.m. in Anahuac. Game 2 is set for Friday at 6 p.m., with an ‘if necessary’ game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
