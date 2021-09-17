Bulldogs look to continue momentum at homecoming game

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football is rolling right along.
After an early-season defeat, the Bulldogs have won two straight in dominant fashion. Now, they will look to continue that during the annual homecoming game against Hardin.
A key focus for the Bulldogs (2-1) will be a mission to continue its high-powered offense that has scored 45 points the last two weeks.
"We've done better with penalties, and when you minimize penalties it's positive for our offense,” Bulldogs head coach Dean Schaub said. “We don't want to wait for a big play to start, we want to punch first. In the last two weeks, we have really harped on setting the tone and scoring quick and keep trying to score every time you hold the ball."
Hardin(1-1) will be led by dual-threat quarterback Caden Elmore. Despite the team having some trouble last year, second-year head coach Ned Barrier is trying to right the ship.
That will start with the running game. To get the running game going, however, the Hornets will have to get past a strong New Waverly defensive front. Senior defensive end Ja’Carius Smithers will be an anchor in stopping the run game. Last week, against Hearne he had five total tackles, two tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
"Hardin likes to run the ball about 75% of the time. Our game plan is to try and stop the run and obviously make them pass,” Schaub added. “We know what we are up against and our run defense, I think, is pretty strong."
On the other side of the ball, Bulldog junior running back Will Larrison has led the way. Last week, against Hearne, the Bulldogs posted 360 yards, most of which came on the ground.
Senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro seems to have also found his groove with 120 yards through the air last week. Junior quarterback Evan Erwin also came through with two additional touchdowns for the dogs.
The Bulldogs will kick off their Homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
