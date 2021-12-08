MONTGOMERY — It took every second for New Waverly basketball to get their win on Tuesday night.
The No. 8 Bulldogs were able to overcome a 1-point deficit with five seconds left to lift themselves to a 56-54 win over Montgomery.
“It was a good game, it was a good competitive game and the boys fought hard and played hard the whole night,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We had some turnovers here and there at some times that we could have gotten a little bit of a lead, and taken the lead in the game. We fought back every time that a mistake was made, we made up for it and we were able to get some offense going that opened up for us.”
The Bulldogs win was led by Ashton McBride, who was fouled on the inbound, after sinking his first free-throw to tie the game, he missed the second to take the lead. But with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, Joe Bryant grabbed the offensive rebound and laid it off the glass with the clock striking zero to lift New Waverly to the win.
New Waverly was led by junior Jeremy Miles who finished with a team-high 15 points followed by senior Sebatine Amaro who had 12. Bryant added 11 more.
The Bulldogs will now head to their final tournament before their district slate begins where they will face Corrigan and Piney Wood Academy later today.
“We’re going to look for us to pick up the tempo a little bit more on the defensive side, just so we can go into districts focused on defense,” Williams added. “I know the offense will come around but as long as we are playing defense, that will be the key.”
