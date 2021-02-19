Bulldogs hungry to make up for lost season

Nine senior baseball players will look to continue what they started as freshmen for the New Waverly baseball program.
The Bulldogs were able to reach the third round of the Class 3A UIL playoffs in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they never got the opportunity to test their luck last year.
“We have a good returning core returning from last season,” New Waverly head coach Jacob Huckabay. “With the seniors last year losing their season like they did, especially with the team we had, a lot of the juniors were a part of that group — and I have a good feeling they want to take care of business.”
In the 2019 season, the Bulldogs were able to make the area round of the playoffs where they fell to Orangefield.
This season was one that left a sour taste in their mouth. With their redemption tour being canceled, the Bulldogs are ready to leave their mark on the school.
“A lot of these guys were on varsity as freshmen,” Huckabay said. “This is the core group that started a lot of the tradition that has become here. They’ve done a good job starting their legacy and I want them to finish their legacy by passing down the culture that has been brought on.”
Two areas that the Dogs are going to be focused on this year are pitching and defense. While the team is still fresh in the year, some of the pieces are still looking to be filled.
“What we need to be made of this year is a lot of pitching and defense,” Huckabay said. “I’m letting them take the reins on who's gonna fill them. We have some good underclassmen that could have some chances, but it’s gonna fall on them at the end of the day.”
With significant losses at the plate, defense is going to mean even more.
Huckabay expects all the seniors to be at the head of this team, with three of the main ones being Brennan Harrell, Jacob Kutchey and Ty Elder.
“The list goes on and on with me,” Huckabay said. “We've got nine of them[seniors] this year and it can fall on any of them.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open their season with a tournament set for Feb. 25-27 in Palestine.
