Bulldogs hope to break the curse, finish strong

NEW WAVERLY — Since 2017 New Waverly football has been held winless against Anderson-Shiro, but the Bulldogs are hoping for that to change on Friday.
This Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1 District 12-3A, DII) senior class has helped bring this program up from a 4-5 a few years ago to the top half of the league.
“Our kids are pumped because it’s senior night and they want to finish the season strong,” New Waverly’s coach Dean Schaub said. “We’ve lost one game away and one game at home and they are trying to keep it like that.”
With Anderson-Shiro (2-7, 0-5 District 12 3A, DII) struggling to find their groove this year, it could be the year for the Bulldogs.
“We are breaking the curse, every year we’ve played them we’ve just had silly things go wrong and our goal is to play a solid game and take care of it the right way,” Schaub noted.
One thing that could be hard for this Bulldog team is finding the motivation to keep playing vigorously against a young Fighting Owl team who has struggled. New Waverly is locked into the second seed in the playoffs and has no way of moving up or down.
New Waverly, however, is riding high on the emotion of a big against Kountze that helped them lock up the second spot.
“With the way we played and the way we finished being down and hanging in there, there’s not a lot we have to motivate them with. They want to finish the regular season with eight wins and they feel confident they can beat Anderson, the chips seem to be lining up in the right place.
“Last year we were in a situation where we had to play Anderson for the second seed and we ended up coming up short in the end. We are spending this week fixing some fundamental mistakes we’ve been making and hopefully we will be hitting on all cylinders next week.”
GAME INFORMATION
The Bulldogs and the Fighting Owls will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. inside Bulldog Stadium in New Waverly.
