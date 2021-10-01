Bulldogs get back to work for league opener at Warren

NEW WAVERLY — Dean Schaub understands that bye weeks can come in handy prior to the start of district competition.
New Waverly was off last week after winning three consecutive games — scoring at least 45 points in each victory. The Bulldogs (3-1) will now look to extend the streak Friday night at Warren — a team they shutout last season.
“We talk about how we are in the second season now,” Schaub said. “Winning the last three games was so important to get momentum and I think we have it going in there. We are keeping the kids grounded, they aren’t looking ahead, and they are looking from week to week just like the coaches are.”
The Bulldogs will continue to build off their success they had in their last game two weeks ago against Hardin, when senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro accounted for seven touchdowns.
New Waverly had their offense rolling with 419 yards total in the game. Jeremy Miles was a favorite target for Amaro in the game, stacking up 92 receiving yards in the game.
With the bye week coming after that performance, the Bulldogs will look to keep that chemistry alive moving throughout the rest of the season.
“This is the third year that we have done the same stuff,” Schaub added. “I think sometimes they could probably do it in their sleep. Offensively we’re, even down to the junior high, know what we’re doing and we aren’t really worried about that. I don’t think it’s been a distraction.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them against a tight wing-option offense, which can confuse defenses and make it difficult to locate the ball carrier.
The Panthers have collected 843 yards on the ground through four games with only two rushers over the century mark. With 13 separate players touching the ball, the Bulldog defensive front will have to keep a close eye on who gets the ball on each play.
Sophomore running back Weston Williams currently leads the team with 246 rushing yards.
Passing for the Panthers has been somewhat of a struggle this year, with only 10 attempts through four games and 87 yards.
“I know it sounds silly to say, but they run the ball a lot and we work to stop the run a lot,” Schaub noted. “Obviously, we're gonna try and make them throw the ball. No run team likes to do that. Definitely talking about stopping the run this week.”
New Waverly and Warren will square off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Stadium in Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.