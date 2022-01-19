Bulldogs defeat Onalaska, remain perfect in district

NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly boys basketball got the offensive push they have been looking for when they defeated Onalaska Tuesday night.
The No. 16 Bulldogs had five players score double digits in their 78-39 rout of the Wildcats, as New Waverly stayed perfect through five games of district play.
“We had a really good game tonight,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We had a lot of ball movement and a lot of transition. We were able to rebound the ball well tonight and then look up the court and get out and make our layups at the other end.”
New Waverly’s run through the district has seen a few close calls to Anderson-Shiro and Tarkington, but their offensive push in their last few games could be just what they need to continue their run to another district title.
With the way that the Bulldog offense is playing and able to pass the ball around, they are hitting their stride at the right spot.
“We are peaking right now at the right time,” Williams noted. “We have been working on things day in and day out at practice, just competing against each other and it’s rolling into the games. It’s helping us out at the right time of the season.”
Defense for the Bulldogs was unmatched, after a 21 point first half for the Wildcats, the Bulldogs locked in to allow 18 points in the second half and only six in the fourth quarter.
New Waverly also held Onalaska to five goals, with one player having one point.
“Our team defense is doing good and getting better,” Williams said. “We are continuing to move our feet and talk more. But the main thing is, we are limiting our opponent to one shot. If they make it or if they miss it, we are there to box out, rebound and limit them to one shot.”
The offense was led by senior Sebastine Amaro, who accounted for 18 of the Bulldogs’ 78 points. Junior Joe Bryant has also stepped up recently and Tuesday night it showed, contributing 17 total points.
Senior Ashton McBride finished with 10 points, while juniors Jeremy Miles and Dylan Schaub added 11 and 12, respectfully.
New Waverly will now look to carry their momentum into one of their toughest opponents yet in Trinity. The Tigers are currently 2-3 in district 23, but in a rivalry game, records are thrown out of the window. The game is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. in Trinity.
“This is always going to be a good game no matter what, just from the Trinity- New Waverly rivals from throughout the years,” Williams added. “We just want to come out and play solid defense. When we are at Trinity, anything goes and we just need to go out there and play New Waverly basketball and come back with a win.”
