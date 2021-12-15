HOUSTON — New Waverly wrestling finished the Sam Houston Round Robin Tournament strong, garnering two first-place finishers in the event.
The Bulldogs also saw three second-place finishers, four third-place finishers and a fourth-place finisher.
Vance Daffin went a perfect 5-0 to place first, while Jon Childress went 4-0 to land the gold.
“I was proud that our kids were trying new things and getting out of their comfort zone,” New Waverly coach Dean Schaub said. “We faced some of the best wrestlers in the city of Houston and stepped up to the challenge.”
Bethany Brock, Sarah Daffin and Bryce Wedgeworth each placed in second, with Brock and Daffin each losing once.
The third-place finishers were Nathan Hughes, Cooper Lucas, Colton McMichael and Ian Nash.
RJ Dusold finished in fourth.
New Waverly will now turn their attention to the Falcon Invitational on Dec. 18 in Clear Lake.
