Back to back

NEW WAVERLY — After overcoming a slow first half, New Waverly boys’ basketball finished out their season in perfect fashion.
The Bulldogs finished off Trinity, 66-40, despite the Tigers shooting 17 free throws.
“I thought it was a good game and one that we needed before we go into the playoffs,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We came out a little flat in the first half, but at the half we were able to make some adjustments that I thought we needed to. One thing that helped us secure the lead at the half was free throws, we got to the free throw line tonight and put them in like we are supposed to.”
Free throws were the difference in this game. With a combined 30 fouls, there were plenty of free throw attempts. Early in the game, Trinity was able to capitalize on them as their senior Terius Maxie went a 7-9 in the first half keeping the game close.
While New Waverly was playing from behind, they went 10-14 from the charity stripe, ultimately bringing them to a 30-28 halftime lead.
“I tell players all the time, free throws can either help you win the game or lose the game,” Williams noted. “Overall, it was a good game. I challenged the team to hold them to 20 points in the second half after we gave up 28 in the first half.”
Offense for New Waverly was led by junior Joe Bryant who had 14 points, but with four Bulldogs getting in double figures, senior Ja’carius Smithers played a bigger role as he scored from second chance points.
Smithers tailed 13 points for the Dogs, but they wouldn’t come easy as most of them came from under the basket.
“His performance was big,” Williams said. “Smithers getting the rebounds under the goal and being able to go right back up with them, he had a lot of scrappy points that he came up with.”
While an offensive boom was something that the Bulldogs needed, they will now have time to rest up and find out their playoff fate. As they have locked up the first seed for the second straight year, they will have to wait and find out their next opponent tomorrow.
New Waverly will see either Hempstead, Boling or Danbury in their Bi-District game of the UIL Playoffs, but until then, they will have to keep the right mind set.
“We have to watch film, continue to watch practice and make sure everybody is healthy,” Williams added. “We have to make sure everybody is prepared for the game mentally and physically.”
