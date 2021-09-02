NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly will look to right the ship on Friday against Lovelady.
In a Week 1 loss at Centerville, the Bulldogs stumbled out of the gates, making a plethora of mistakes in a 27-14 loss.
“We are looking forward to playing at home. We have been on the road for the first three weeks. We are working to minimize the mistakes we made against Centerville,” Bulldogs head coach Dean Schaub said.
In last year's meeting, the Bulldogs were able to pull out a 33-0 victory against the Lions.
However, this is a new year.
Lovelady was selected to finish second in Dave Cambells Texas Football UIL District 11-2A, DII poll.
The Lions will also be heading into this game after a big 51-30 win over Groveton last Friday night. They will be led by running back Lataviouce Easterling and Conner Martinez - Dave Cambell’s Preseason Defensive MVP for District 11-2A, DII. In the game against Groveton, Easterling rushed for 186 yards with four scores on the ground.
Lions quarterback Slade Murray also turned in an efficient performance, connecting on 62.5% of his passes with 119 passing yards and three scores.
Caleb Gilchrist led the Tigers in receiving with two scores on two receptions for 58 yards.
New Waverly will need to find a way to stop the rush after giving up 312 yards to Centerville.
“We are changing up the way we are doing practice,” Schaub said. “We are doing more situational things, and we will be going to go over the little things.”
New Waverly was able to find spurts of offensive production against Centerville, lead by senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro and running duo Peyton Cooper and Will Larrison.
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup will mark the home opener for the Bulldogs. The opener will also feature a few exciting things for fans, with new uniforms and the unveiling of an inflatable tunnel.
