Amaro's success on field, court leads junior to area MVP honors

Following a whirlwind year that included championship runs, historic seasons and a bevy of individual accolades for Walker County student-athletes, selecting The Item’s 2020 Area MVP was no easy task.
Huntsville defensive tackle Ed Bobino has anchored arguably the best defense in the state, and has been named one of 10 Mr. Texas Football finalists as a result. Jadarian White earned District 20-5A Offensive MVP honors in basketball before returning to football this fall, helping lead the Hornets to league titles in both.
At Alpha Omega, Jessica Kohers shined in three different sports, while Wade Williams lifted the Lions to the first basketball state championship in school history.
However, after leading the New Waverly football and basketball programs to new heights in 2020, Sebastine Amaro has been named The Item’s Area MVP.
Amaro started off the year by playing a pivotal role for the Bulldogs on the hardwood, earning District 23-3A Offensive MVP and all-Region III honors as a sophomore after helping his team secure a bi-district championship.
"He's a great player, a solid leader and he lets his game do the talking for him," New Waverly basketball coach Melvin Williams said. "From a freshman until now, I've seen him develop his game year-by-year — from shooting, to driving to the goal, and just his all-around game. Even his defense has come a long way ... he's just a complete player at this point."
With the Bulldogs off to a 9-1 start this season, Amaro is confident he and his teammates can take the next step this spring.
“We’ve all been dreaming about this,” he said. “We’re starving to do better and we want to go to state.”
Amaro’s impact was felt just as much — if not more — on the football field, as New Waverly recorded its winningest season since 2016.
The junior quarterback was the driving force for the Bulldogs, who snapped a three-year playoff drought after recording just two district wins over the previous two seasons. The rest of District 12-3A, Division II took notice.
Amaro — who finished the season with 1,384 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 560 yards and six scores on the ground — was voted the league’s Offensive MVP.
“Sebastine is definitely the general on the field,” New Waverly football coach Dean Schaub said. “He works really well with our offensive coordinator. They're in sync with each other and spend a lot of time together watching film. At any level, he's the kid that can extend the play. Defenses know that they have to put pressure on him, but they don't want to do it so much that he pulls himself out of the pocket.
“If we have one play with one second left in the game, I want the ball in Sebastine's hands.”
New Waverly fell just short of upsetting state semifinalist Waskom in the bi-district round, something that is fueling Amaro and his returning teammates as they head into the 2021 offseason.
“Everybody is still upset because we lost,” Amaro said. “It just gives us more energy to work harder in the offseason and get stronger for next year.”