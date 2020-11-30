Amaro voted Offensive MVP, 11 Bulldogs earn all-district honors

Nearly a dozen New Waverly football players have received all-district honors following the Bulldogs’ winningest season since 2016.
Junior quarterback Sebastine Amaro was named the District 12-3A, Division II Offensive MVP after helping lead New Waverly to a 6-4 record and its first playoff berth in four years. He finished the season with 1,384 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 560 yards and six scores on the ground.
The Bulldogs were also well-represented on the league’s all-district teams, with seven receiving first-team honors and 11 landing on at least one all-district squad.
Sophomore tight end Dylan Schaub, senior receiver Ty Elder, junior offensive lineman Davis Schaub and junior kicker Adrian Zamudio were voted to the first-team offense. Davis Schaub was also named to the first-team defense as a nose tackle, as was junior defensive tackle Jacarius Smithers and junior linebacker Peyton Cooper.
Cooper — who also plays running back — was named to the second-team offense, along with senior receiver Wyatt Sherwin, junior offensive lineman Jacob Hurley and senior offensive lineman Brennan Harrell. Harrell and Elder made the second-team defense at linebacker and safety, with senior defensive end Trey Gilford also making the cut.
Newton junior running back DeAnthony Gatson was voted District MVP, with his teammate, senior defensive end Dreshawn Spikes, being tabbed as the league’s top defensive player. Kountze defensive lineman Taylor Jones was the Lineman of the Year, while Newton sophomore receiver Westin Gipson and sophomore safety Maliek Woods took home Newcomer of the Year honors.
