One of the top talents in Class 3A has made his college commitment official.
New Waverly senior Konway Baird, the 2019 District 23-3A MVP, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Alvin Community College.
An electric junior season resulted in interest from various colleges, but Baird points to the opportunity to receive instant playing time as what made Alvin stand out. He plans to play pitcher and first base in the fall, and although this could be narrowed down to one position by next spring, there’s also a chance that he continues to be a two-way contributor at the next level.
“I always felt that a JUCO (junior college) was a good way to go, so that you don't go to a DI school, sit the bench for two years and lose playing time,” Baid said. “When you go to a JUCO you're playing as a freshman. That way when you go to DI, you're ready for it.
Baird says that he believes he is strongest as a pitcher, with New Waverly head coach Jacob Huckabay noting that his left-handed prowess on the mound makes him an appealing prospect for colleges.
“There's an old saying in baseball that if you're left-handed and have a heartbeat, you have a chance — and that was obviously his big thing,” Huckabay said. “He's a pitcher that can run it up in that mid-80s range, and with more work he's going to be an upper-80s type of kid. It's just one of those things where when he steps on the mound, he has that mentality and ‘it’ factor.”
Baird arrived at New Waverly prior to his junior year, transferring from Conroe Oak Ridge, where he played at the varsity level for half of his sophomore season.
Going from a 6A school on the outskirts of Houston to a 3A school in rural Walker County, Baird knew he would have to put in extra work to get recognized by college coaches. He did exactly that, and the result was a district championship for the Bulldogs and MVP honors for the team’s newest star — who posted an 8-3 record and 1.16 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 54.1 innings, while batting .366 with 12 doubles, three triples, one home run and 28 RBIs — in 2019.
“I was thinking I wouldn't get much exposure at a smaller school, so I had to work harder to turn coaches' heads,” Baird said. “At a 6A, they know who that school is. But when they hear you're from a small 3A school, they're like, 'I don't know who this kid is. Is he worth it?'”
“Before he came in, one of the things we talked about in our coaches meeting was that we needed one more big arm,” Huckabay added. “That's what we were missing that we thought could take us over the edge, and then all of a sudden I get a form from Oak Ridge that says we have this kid coming in. I asked around about him and came to find out he's a pretty good ballplayer, so he was kind of the last piece of the puzzle that ended up falling into place for us.
“It was a pleasant surprise to say the least.”
Unfortunately for Baird, he never received the chance to defend his district MVP honors. Just like the Bulldogs’ league title defense, that opportunity was wiped out by the COVID-19 outbreak.
When the 2020 season was put on hold — and ultimately canceled — just before district play, Baird had been even more electric on the mound than the year prior. Only 18 innings in, he’d already posted a 2-0 record with 23 strikeouts and an eye-popping 0.78 ERA.
But while questions of ‘what could have been?’ add to the heartbreak of a shortened season, Baird remains thankful for the memories he made at New Waverly.
“All the bus trips,” he said when asked about the favorite part of his high school career. “They weren't short like when I was at Oak Ridge and we'd drive 10 minutes to College Park. We never had a 10-minute drive, it was always 45-plus minutes, so you bonded on the bus with your teammates. I think that's why our bond as a team was really strong.”
As for Huckabay, Baird marks the first college signee during his four years at New Waverly — and he hopes to have a couple more ink their commitments by the end of the summer.
“As a coach, you want to see them succeed in whatever they do. But him being your first guy that signs ... it fills your heart,” he said. “I feel like I have two more that can sign as well. It's just going to be a matter of where and — during this time — when.”
