nw fball

A date and time has been finalized for the New Waverly Bulldogs' District 12-3A, Division II showdown with Newton.

New Waverly head football coach/AD Dean Schaub confirmed that the game will be played on Monday at Newton, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.

There has also been a schedule change for the Bulldogs' home game against Hemphill next week. The contest, which was originally scheduled for Friday, will now be played next Saturday, Oct. 17. A kickoff time has yet to be finalized.

The schedule changes are due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, which has produced tropical storm warnings in the Newton area.

Tags