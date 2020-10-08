The New Waverly Bulldogs' District 12-3A, Division II football game at Newton has been postponed after initially being moved up from Friday to Thursday.
With Hurricane Delta approaching, and potentially bringing inclement weather to Southeast Texas, New Waverly ISD announced late Thursday morning that the game had been put on hold. There were no immediate details available regarding when the game would be made up, whether it be on Saturday or a date later in the season.
Check back for updates on this story.
