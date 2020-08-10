UPDATE: Tuesday's New Waverly volleyball season opener against Hamshire-Fannett has been canceled. The Lady Bulldogs are still scheduled to open their 2020 campaign later this week.
An official high school athletic event is set to take place in Walker County for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put the sports world on hold in mid-March.
The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs’ volleyball team is scheduled to open its 2020 season at home on Friday against Groveton. The junior varsity teams are scheduled to play at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 6 p.m.
New Waverly was initially set to open the season on Tuesday against Hamshire-Fannett, but the match was canceled Monday afternoon. The Lady Dogs — who held tryouts early last week — played together for the first time in a scrimmage at Iola last Friday, and are looking to continue to grow in the matches leading up to district play.
“I tell the girls all the time to just play hard, play together and have fun,” New Waverly head coach Carly Dyess said. “We were in Iola this weekend and we saw some things we can improve on, so we're going to set that as our goal. Hopefully we can improve, play together and get better each game.”
Dyess notes that New Waverly is taking several precautions to help protect student-athletes and their families from the coronavirus. For home games, this includes limiting seating capacity to 50%, requiring masks for those in attendance and pre-selling all tickets — no tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Attendance will be mostly limited to faculty and players’ families.
“Our players are getting first dibs on those tickets,” the coach added. “We're trying to keep it to parents and their closest family members. Faculty will get in, but they have to get a ticket as well.”
Other members of the public wishing to purchase pre-sale tickets to New Waverly home games will need to reach out to Dyess or the school directly.
