New Waverly’s volleyball program got back on the court this week for tryouts, signaling the start of the 2020 preseason.
After three days of tryouts, with nearly three dozen girls showing up on Day 1, the Lady Bulldogs have their final 24 roster spots set. Student-athletes will find out Thursday whether they made varsity or junior varsity.
New Waverly head coach Carly Dyess notes that she will have a young team in 2020, but is excited about their potential to grow and help the program compete — both this year and beyond.
“We had 34-35 girls show up on Day 1, and we were shocked. We didn’t expect to have that many,” the second-year head coach said. “We’re young. We have a bunch of young girls that are eager and excited to learn, so that’s good for us as a program.
“The girls have come in and worked hard every single day. You can tell that they’re tired, but they’ve put in the work. We’re excited and anxious to get going.”
Following months of coronavirus-related uncertainty, the Class 3A Lady Bulldogs found out in recent weeks that — unlike 5A and 6A programs — they would be allowed to start their season as scheduled.
“We sat around all summer just waiting and waiting,” Dyess added. “Once we finally got the go, we just said, ‘OK, there’s no more time to wait. We have to get in and get better.’ Our girls have been really good about coming to summer workouts, and it’s definitely shown in the gym.
“I feel like we have a group of girls that are dedicated, hard workers, so that’s going to be a positive for our program itself.”
While the Lady Bulldogs’ roster will feature an abundance of underclassmen, they also have two returning varsity seniors that will be relied upon heavily.
“We have Taryn Belinowski in the middle, who is a huge asset to our team, and then we have Kelsey Drane on the right side,” the coach said. “Both of those are two of our main hitters, and we’re relying on them to show some leadership and carry the team.”
New Waverly will play its first match of 2020 on Friday, as it heads to Iola for a varsity-only scrimmage.
