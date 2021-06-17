Coming off his team’s first playoff berth since 2016, New Waverly head football coach and athletic director Dean Schaub has noticed increased buy-in from the Bulldogs this offseason.
This trend has continued through the first two weeks of summer workouts, despite sweltering temperatures that have rarely dipped below 90 degrees.
“We have about 110 kids signed up and 80-90 consistently coming, which is much better than we’ve had in years past,” Schaub said. “They’re working hard, putting in time and really enjoying it.”
Senior defensive lineman Ja’carius Smithers, who earned first-team all-district honors last season, can notice a difference as well.
“It’s a big difference,” he said. “Everybody is coming in. Our freshman year not that many people came, but that’s changing now.”
Smithers points to summer workouts as one of the driving forces in last fall’s turnaround.
The Bulldogs started to build momentum in 2019, when they posted a .500 record just one year removed from a one-win 2018 campaign. Perhaps the greatest step forward, however, came the following summer.
After growing closer through a challenging offseason filled with COVID-related uncertainty, New Waverly rallied to go 6-4, competing for a No. 2 seed all the way until the regular-season finale. Their whirlwind run ended in the first round of the Class 3A, Division II playoffs, but not before giving state semifinalist Waskom a scare.
“Without summer workouts, I don’t think we would’ve made it,” Smithers said. “We built a strong bond on the field, and it carried over into the playoff run.”
“It just builds a connection,” added junior two-way standout Dylan Schaub, another first-team all-district selection and one of more than a dozen returning starters for the Bulldogs. “We know our weaknesses and push each other. We’ll all be ready when Friday night hits because we know what we’ve proven to each other.”
With a sizable senior class leading one of the most seasoned rosters in District 12-3A, DII, Schaub likes what his team brings to the table from a strength and talent perspective.
Now, the focus is on maintaining accountability and building the toughness necessary to make a deep postseason run and compete with teams like district foe and perennial state title contender Newton, which hasn’t lost a league game since 2011.
“We’re working on being accountable,” Schaub said. “If you say you’re going to be here, be here — and be here on time. We’re really working on that, and toughness. We’re getting stronger, we just have to be tough when we play teams like Newton. Bad things happen quickly with them, so we’re going to have to be tough and finish.”
