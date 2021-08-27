CENTERVILLE — New Waverly football opened the season with a shaky start.
A plethora of mistakes and dropped passes doomed the Bulldogs, as they lost their season-opener 27-14 on Friday at Centerville.
“We had some kids that were new to varsity,” Bulldogs head coach Dean Schaub said, “I was pleased with the way they performed. Conditioning, I think, is something we have to work on. There was a lot of cramping up, and we need to fix that. That’s a tough, smash mouth football team. It’s tough when your defense is on the field that much, but there are some good things to come out of this.”
In the season opener, the offense for the Dogs struggled to find a connection between senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro and his receivers.
Will Larrison was a big part of the game for the Bulldogs, as he opened up the second half with an interception, and on the next play found paydirt from 22-yards out.
“You talk about momentum on our sideline,” Schaub said. “It was pretty exciting. I felt the tide was turning somewhat at that point we needed that.”
While the momentum was starting to shift in favor of the Bulldogs, Tigers running back Andrew Newman found the edge and finished in the end zone, putting pressure back on the Dogs. The score came after a handful of third-down conversions, keeping the Dogs defense on the field.
After a fourth-down attempt, the Bulldogs turned the ball over-on-downs, which led to another Centerville score. Jeremy Miles then answered for New Waverly with a 75-yard kickoff return to bring his team within one score.
However, it wouldn’t be enough as Centerville added some cushion with a late score to secure the win.
The Bulldogs will now start to prepare for their 7:30 p.m. home opener against Lovelady on Friday.
“We are going to fix the mistakes we made, and I’m betting we won’t make the same ones next week,” Schaub added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.