New Waverly ran into a speed bump Friday night.
With the playoffs set to start next week, the Bulldogs were unable to rally from a 26-0 halftime deficit, falling to Anderson Shiro 26-18. The loss moved the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2) down to the No. 3 seed out of District 3A-12, DII. They will open the playoffs against Waskom (7-1, 5-1), who will be coming off of a 54-0 win over New Diana.
“We didn’t play well at all in the first half and that was unacceptable. But the good thing is that we came back and played well in the second half, holding them to negative rushing yards,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “Going into the first round of the playoffs it’s good to know that we at least won the second half.”
Trinity falls to 4 seed after loss
Trinity fell to the fourth seed in District 3A-9, DI on Friday, falling to rival Crockett 39-0.
With the loss, the Tigers (5-5, 3-3) will now be forced to face a monumental task to open the playoffs, coming in the form of undefeated No. 8 East Chambers. Crockett will face Anahuac in the opening round.
