High school football playoffs are underway in the area.
The Trinity Tigers are set to kick off postseason play on Thursday night against East Chambers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in Woodville.
Trinity rebounded from an 0-2 start to District 9-3A, Division I play, winning three of its final four games to secure the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. The Tigers are led by senior running back Trey Goodman, who rushed for 1,253 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season.
East Chambers enters the game as the No. 8 team in Class 3A, Division I after going 9-0 during the regular season.
New Waverly, which finished third in District 12-3A, Division II, will also begin postseason play this week.
The Bulldogs are set to face Waskom on Friday night in their first playoff game since 2016. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Palestine-Westwood.
New Waverly went 4-2 in league play, matching its district win total from the past three seasons combined. The Bulldogs, which had not recorded a shutout in recent memory prior to 2020, have recorded three in nine games this season.
Waskom enters the postseason with one of the highest average win margins in Class 3A, Division II. The Wildcats lost to District 11 champion Elysian Fields 28-21, but won their other seven games by an average of 35.9 points.
Visit itemonline.com/sports for the latest updates on this week’s playoff games.
