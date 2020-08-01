While the University Interscholastic League has pushed back the start of the football season for Class 5A and 6A teams, a pair of local 3A programs will get started early next week.
The New Waverly Bulldogs and Trinity Tigers are scheduled to begin training camp on Monday, with the season opener for both teams currently set for Aug. 28.
New Waverly’s practice will start at 4 p.m., with players in shorts, shirts and helmets for the first few days. The Bulldogs plan to start limited contact on Friday, with full tackling the following Monday. Trinity plans to begin Monday’s practice at 5:30 p.m., with Saturday serving as the first day of contact.
The Bulldogs are set to open their season against Centerville, while the Tigers will face Hearne in their first game of 2020.
