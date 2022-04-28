NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly track and field is sending seven athletes to the regional track meet in Waco.
The Bulldogs will compete in 12 separate events in the event.
New Waverly’s girls’ team will send Daneshia Harris, Brianna Sykes, Brooke Munoz and Sunny Horner.
All four members of the girls' team will compete in the 400-meter relay team after they finished in third in the area round.
Harris will also compete in the long jump and 100-meter events. She would finish first in the long jump and second in the 100-meter.
Sykes will also compete in the triple jump after finishing second in the area meet.
Munoz placed first in the 300-meter hurdle, second in the 100-meter hurdle and fourth in the long jump to advance in each of those.
Horner is the last member to compete and will compete in the 400-meter race after finishing fourth at the area meet.
For the boys’ three members will be competing in the event. Dylan Schaub, Ja’Carius Smithers and Hutton Edney.
Schaub placed third in the discus event at the area meet to advance and will look to do the same at the regional event.
Edney was the lone member from the boys’ side to advance in a track event. He will run in the 3200 meters and the 1600 meter run after placing third and fourth, respectively.
Smithers will join them as he placed third in the shot put event to advance.
These members will be competing at Midway High School on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.