The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs are headed back to the postseason.
After securing one of the top four spots in District 23-3A, the Lady Bulldogs are set to face East Bernard on Thursday night in their playoff opener. The bi-district round match will be played at Navasota High School, with first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
With 11 players back from last year’s playoff run, New Waverly head coach Carly Dyess believes her players will be ready for the moment.
“All of our starters have been to the playoffs for at least one year, most of them two or three years,” the coach said. “That's good because it gives us leadership. They aren't going to be blindsided by the situation, and those leaders will step up.”
Dyess knows that her team will need to lean on its defense in order to get past the District 24 champion Lady Brahmas.
“I'm very confident in our defense,” she added. “Our defense has been pretty solid all year. We need to focus on putting the ball away. When our defense gets the ball up, we have to put it away — and we have some hitters that we're going to rely on heavily that should be able to do that.”
There will be 275 total tickets available for each school. Tickets cost $5 each and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 5:30 p.m.
