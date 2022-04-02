In their first official season as a UIL tennis team, New Waverly showed just how far it has come.
Three members of the team advanced to the regional tournament at A&M Consolidated from April 11-12.
New Waverly’s Amara Cook, who qualified for last year’s regional meet, will be joined by Joe and Keelious Bryant for the trip.
Joe and Keelious finished in second place in the boys’ doubles to advance while Cook took home the gold in girls’ singles.
Other varsity contestants would include Doug Hulings and Keanna Price. Hulings and Price would compete in the mixed doubles where they fell just short of the regional meet but will be alternates.
Skylee Espinoza took home gold in the JV tournament for girls’ singles.
“Our kids did a fantastic job at the district tournament,” New Waverly head coach Gayla Cook said. “We had one entry in each of the five varsity events and we medaled three. I couldn’t be more proud of this team, with the exception of Amara this is everybody else’s first year playing tennis, and I’m proud. Everybody has worked hard and with some difficulties, they were able to learn everything about this sport in their first season. This team has exceeded my expectations and hopefully, their accomplishments will bring the program some recognition and increase interest among our students.”
The Bulldogs will continue to prepare and take full advantage of their trip to the regional round with the chance to advance to the state tournament is on the line.
