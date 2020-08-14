NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly hosted Groveton for a volleyball match on Friday night in Walker County’s first high school athletic event since the COVID-19 pandemic puts the sports world on hold in March.
The Lady Bulldogs did not disappoint.
New Waverly shook off a slow start in the first set and quickly seized control, cruising to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of a perennial playoff team in Groveton.
“I thought we played great,” New Waverly head coach Carly Dyess said. “We're very young and very inexperienced, but our seniors stepped up. We were aggressive, adjusted and overall I thought we just did a great job.”
The Lady Bulldogs were playing in their first official game together this year, with several new pieces filling key roles. The coach was impressed with how the newcomers performed, as well as returning senior Taryn Belinowski.
“We have 3-4 new people on varsity that have never played together, then one player that's new to the district,” she said. “I'm very proud of them. Then Taryn Belinowski had a great game and really led us.”
New Waverly will get right back to work, heading to Troup on Saturday for a dual match.
The event will provide a unique coaching opportunity for Dyess, who was a volleyball standout at Troup during her high school career.
“It's pretty exciting to get to play my head coach and go back home to where I played,” Dyess said. “She coached me in high school so it's going to be fun, and there's going to be some good competition.”
The Lady Dogs’ next home match is scheduled for Tuesday against Buffalo, with the varsity teams scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
