Student-athletes at New Waverly will be returning to action next week following a brief coronavirus-related pause.
The New Waverly ISD board of trustees closed the high school last week after seven students reported positive COVID-19 tests. Sports will be starting back up next week, however, with the school set to resume in-person learning on Monday.
“While none of the positives should be taken lightly, it appears that the break from face-to-face learning has had our intended impact,” said Superintendent Darol Hail, who noted that additional cases since last week appear to be the result of already pending cases of sickness/ testing, close contact with previous positives or a relative of a positive case. A 14-day quarantine period is required for students who were determined to have close contact with a positive case.
Among the school’s upcoming athletic events is a football home game on Sept. 25, with the Bulldogs’ looking to improve to 3-0 against Normangee after being forced to cancel their past two games. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, with senior night festivities starting at 6:45 p.m.
"Last week we tried to go with business as usual, then this week we had a Zoom meeting with them," New Waverly head football coach and AD Dean Schaub said. "We talked about staying on top of schoolwork and watching film ... and as coaches, we've just been getting ready for Normangee. We're hoping to get back on Monday and get the kids focused on the task at hand immediately."
New Waverly will be looking to keep its momentum going on the volleyball court as well. The Lady Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season, and have shown considerable improvement since last year. However, they also haven’t played since Sept. 4.
Given the layoff, head coach Carly Dyess has placed an emphasis on staying focused and maintaining a positive mindset over the past two weeks. The Lady Bulldogs will return to action on Tuesday at Onalaska.
“We just have to take it game-by-game,” the coach said. “We had momentum and it was good. The girls were doing great, and our team chemistry was looking really good. We had a few people that were peaking at the right time ... so I'm hoping we can come in and still have that team chemistry together.
“We know that this can be taken away from us again at any given time, so we're just trying to stay positive about the whole thing and keep on rolling forward. Our opponents have been playing while we've had time off, so we have to stay focused and be ready to compete.”
Tuesday’s match will serve as New Waverly’s district opener, with the team’s first three league contests against Coldspring, Tarkington and Anderson-Shiro being postponed. The Lady Bulldogs will make up these games on Saturdays throughout the course of the season.
“They've all been very understanding and very helpful,” Dyess added. “We've been lucky to have the district that we're in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.