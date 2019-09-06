NEW WAVERLY — Sebastine Amaro ran for three touchdowns and passed for one as New Waverly snapped a two year home losing streak to defeat Hardin 30-21 on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game late in the first half when Amaro found paydirt after scoring a pair of touchdowns off quick-snap quarterback sneaks. The sophomore signal caller would continue the Bulldog scoring midway through the third quarter off a 10-yard waggle to give New Waverly a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Amaro added another score through the air when he found Ty Elder wide down the middle of the field on a 73 yard score to put the Bulldogs up 30-21 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs (1-1) will hose Leon at Bulldog Stadium next week.
