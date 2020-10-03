NEW WAVERLY — Following their first setback of 2020, the New Waverly Bulldogs opened league play with a bang on Friday night.
New Waverly got off to a quick start against the Warren Warriors, scoring twice within the first four minutes of the game. The Bulldogs used this early success to propel themselves to a 38-0 home win in their District 12-3A, Division II opener.
“The kids played hard and very, very physical,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “I was very proud. All week long we (talked about having) to play two halves. They definitely played the first half, and the second half as well.”
Fourth-down defense was the key for the Bulldogs, who forced six turnover-on-downs, while also holding the Warriors to 218 total yards on the night.
Junior linebacker Peyton Cooper was a big part of that success, with three out of the Bulldogs’ five tackles for loss.
“We showed we can be more aggressive,” Cooper said. “We put in the work over summer, and filled our gaps and played our assignments like the coaches said. It’s a big step up, especially from the loss from last week.”
While the defense took care of its side, the offense came to play as well, garnering 277 total yards.
Junior quarterback Sebastine Amaro was a strong point for the offense, gaining 148 yards through the air and another 44 yards on the ground, which led to four total touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
“The offense is getting better and better every week,” Schaub said. “I think the offense is catching up to the defense. We have established the run and can throw the ball — those are two pretty important things to have.”
Sophomore running back Will Larrison was another pivotal piece to the New Waverly offense, gaining 55 yards on just six attempts. Senior wide receiver Ty Elder also had two touchdown receptions.
The Bulldogs will look to build off this win next Friday, as they will travel to face the Newton Eagles.
