The New Waverly Bulldogs didn’t pull out a win during Friday’s season opener at Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal, but they return home with ample reason for optimism.
When the teams met last fall, New Waverly lost 27-13 and failed to show much life on offense. That wasn’t the case this time around, as the Bulldogs remained in contention until the final whistle amid a back-and-forth 38-35 road loss.
New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub was particularly impressed with the offense’s performance, with the Dogs’ 35 points blowing past their 2018 average of 6.8 points per game.
“It makes you feel good,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said of his team’s improvement from last year. “I saw it in the kids’ eyes. They’re excited that we’re moving the ball well.”
With sophomore quarterback Sebastine Amaro leading the offense, the Bulldogs notched 200 yards of total offense in the first half and nearly 400 for the game. Amaro, Wyatt Sherwin and Peyton Cooper all scored touchdowns for New Waverly.
“We haven’t had that in probably three or four years here,” Schaub said of the team’s offensive production. “They’re excited that we’re doing good things on both sides of the ball.”
The Bulldogs traded leads with their opponent throughout the game, and had a chance to tie or pull ahead on the final possession. Ultimately, however, time ran out with New Waverly at the St. Andrew’s 40-yard line.
Next up for the Dogs is a home game on Friday against Hardin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.