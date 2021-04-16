Nine New Waverly student-athletes are one step away from state after turning in impressive performances at this week’s Class 3A area meet in Coldspring.
The Lady Bulldogs placed first for the 10th time in 11 events this season, sending 3200m competitor Callaway Edney and the 400m and 800m relay teams of Brianna Sykes, Brooke Munoz, Alana Curl and Shay Harris to regionals.
Curl (100m hurdles) — the team’s only senior — and Munoz (300m hurdles) also won individual events that they will compete in at the next meet, with Harris advancing in the 100m and long jump.
“Their work ethic,” Lady Dogs head coach Donna Gilliam said when asked what impresses her most about this team. “They put in work day in and day out, and we've won every meet this year except for one — we ran against a 6A school and came in second. They work extremely hard, and I'm only losing one senior.”
The New Waverly boys are sending their 4x400 ready team of Brett Munoz, Ashton McBride, Hutton Edney and Bennie Ross to regionals, with Munoz (110m and 300m hurdles) and Edney (3200m) moving on in individual races.
“What's impressed me the most is that we have a younger group that is working hard to do everything we can to advance in the relays,” head coach Melvin Williams said.
Munoz, the district and area champion in the 100m and 300m hurdles, will be looking to close out his high school career on a high note.
After advancing to state as a sophomore, he missed on last year due to the pandemic canceling the season. Now, as a senior, Munoz is looking to make up for lost time — and bring a state championship to New Waverly.
“It would be anything I've ever wanted,” he said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.