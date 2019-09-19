NEW WAVERLY — There’s a different feeling about New Waverly football this season.
The Bulldogs have already surpassed last year’s win and point totals just three games into 2019. The team is also coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since September 2017.
So naturally, there’s a little bit more excitement in the air as the Dogs head into Friday’s homecoming showdown with Trinity. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
“I’m excited they’re coming here for our homecoming,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said of the annual rivalry game. “They know they’re playing a football team that’s a lot better than they saw last year.”
A lot better would be an understatement.
After averaging under seven points a game last season, New Waverly has put up 88 points in its first three games of 2019. At the center of this offensive production has been sophomore quarterback Sebastine Amaro — who in wins over Hardin and Leon the last two weeks, has passed for 454 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 161 yards and three more scores on the ground. Ty Elder accounted for two of these receiving touchdowns, with Brennan Harrell hauling in the other. Nathaniel Duncan added a rushing touchdown as well during this stretch.
Defensively, Wyatt Sherwin, Brett Munoz and Will Larrison are among those to make their impact felt through the early stages of the season.
With playmakers on both sides of the ball, New Waverly has the weapons to string together one of its best runs in recent memory. And while Friday’s non-district matchup will have no bearing on the team’s postseason chances, there’s no denying its importance.
This is a prime opportunity for the Bulldogs to keep building momentum ahead of league play. With a victory over their rival, they’ll have their longest winning streak since 2016 — when they won their final six games of the season before winning their playoff opener against Mildred.
It’s still too early to tell how 2019, but win over their rival would certainly ignite speculation of another special run.
