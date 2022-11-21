NEW WAVERLY — Basketball season is officially underway for New Waverly’s boys squad.
The Bulldogs opened their season on Monday afternoon at home against Royal. After a 20 point second quarter, the Dogs walked away with the 61-43 opening-day win.
“It was a good first game of the season,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “The kids played well today and I saw a lot of good things moving forward this season. We had some guys step up on both sides of the ball. The main thing I liked today from the offensive side was free throws. We did a good job of making free throws and making them count.”
From the free-throw line, the Bulldogs went 13-16 scoring the easy baskets and making them count. Senior forward Joe Bryant also played a big factor in the game as he led the team with 21 points in the game.
Not only was Bryant big for the offense he was able to come away on defense.
“Joe had a solid night all around,” Williams said. “He’s getting up and down the court well and using his body in the post. He’s finishing layups and making free throws. The good thing with him is you can use him on the inside and outside with him being able to shoot the ball.”
The Bulldogs as a whole had a big day on defense. New Waverly held Royal to six points in the second quarter. Throughout the entirety, the Eagles were held to 14 field goals. However, like the Dogs, they were able to count on free throws to keep them in the game. Royal would go 14 of 23 from the charity stripe in the game.
New Waverly was just too quick and was able to get multiple steals and turn them into easy points on the other end.
“We were talking on defense and moving our feet,” Williams said. “We got our hands up and did not reach in when opponents shot, and we need to make sure we box out.”
With one game under its belt, New Waverly will have a base layer to build off of. The Dogs had six members score and all that were available players got game action.
But the one thing that Williams wants to see from his squad the most is defense.
“We need to continue to pound on defense,” Williams said. “We need to make sure we are playing with a lot of intensity and we are having fun.”
New Waverly will look to pick back up on Tuesday as they will play Aggie Homeschool. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in New Waverly.
