NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly got out to a fast start, scoring 35 points in the first quarter. The Bulldogs would keep the momentum and go on to win the game 61-6 over the Kountze Lions.
The Dogs got the scoring started quickly by getting a touchdown on their opening drive. The offense would take their foot off the gas the rest of the game, but still manage more than enough points.
“We spread the ball around well,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We talked about playing a complete game.”
After securing the early lead New Waverly would turn to the run game to carry the load on offense.
Senior running back Will Larrison got the bulk of the load running for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our stud running back was 100 percent so it was nice to see that,” Schaub said. “We wanted to feed Will Larrison the ball. He really hadn’t been 100 percent in about three weeks so we want to get his confidence back.”
Even with the huge lead, the Dogs defense stood strong the entire game. The only points they allowed came in the third quarter on a 44 yard run.
Senior Jeremy Miles stole the show on defense for the Dogs by getting two interceptions on the game.
“They want to have shutouts,” Schaub said. “Play with intensity. That’s their mindset.”
With such a commanding lead, New Waverly decided to pull their starters at the start of the fourth quarter.
“Can’t keep the starters in,” Schaub said. “Got to see how the younger guys perform if the big guys go down.”
This was the last home game for New Waverly this season. New Waverly will play their final game of the season in Newton where they face off against the Eagles. The game is scheduled for Nov. 4 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
“We talked about coming out and playing our game,” Schaub said. “And we did that.”
