NAVASOTA — Sebastine Amaro scored 24 points and New Wavelry used a dominant first half to defeat Hempstead 78-49 in the bi-district round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
“The boys came out and had a lot of energy from the beginning of the game,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We played good defense and pushed the ball up the court. But, overall it was just a good win to start the playoffs”
The Bulldogs saw production on both sides of the ball on Saturday, finishing the night with 11 steals. The defense led the way to a 44-19 advantage at the midway point.
“I just came out and was playing the pass lane,” said Cameron Bell, who finished the night with 13 points and a pair of steals. “I was trying to get the easy steals and get the team up early.”
“His performance was big,” Williams added. “Day in and day out he works hard at practice, he comes into the game ready to play and get some steals and get his layups.”
Amaro was a big part in securing this win as well. With a few minutes remaining in the first half, the junior stepped back and drilled a corner three. This was the shot he was looking for. He followed that up with two more threes to close out the half.
“We tried to seek the game out,” Williams said. “We controlled the game and we got to work the ball and around and make the defense shift and he found some open shots.”
With the win, the Bulldogs will advance to the area round of the UIL Texas playoffs, with game details set to be released next week
“It gives us confidence,” Amaro said. “Just knowing that we can compete with anybody out here and all we have to do is keep our head up and play with energy.”
