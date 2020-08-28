NEW WAVERLY — A stifling defense led the New Waverly Bulldogs to a blowout home win over Centerville in their 2020 season opener.
The Tigers struck first, connecting for a 57-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage. However, that was all the offensive firepower the Bulldogs would permit, as they scored 34 straight points en route to a 34-12 victory.
“Like I told the seniors, this is how you start out a season,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We’re really proud. After all this work we’ve put in, it’s nice to be 1-0 right now.”
New Waverly’s defense overcame a concerning start by dominating Tigers in the trenches.
The Bulldogs allowed just 26 yards over the final 22 plays of the first half, while constantly making their presence felt in the Centerville backfield. They forced a total of four fumbles — two of which were recovered — in the first two quarters, and never allowed the Tigers’ trademark power run attack to gain traction, holding them to just 81 yards on the ground. New Waverly stopped Centerville on seven of its eight third-down conversion attempts, and halted its opponent’s only fourth-down try.
“I talk about chemistry all the time,” Schaub added, “but I really liked our physicality.”
Junior lineman Ja’carius Smithers provided the highlight of the evening for the Bulldogs, scooping up a fumble and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown to put New Waverly up 22-6 midway through the second quarter.
“When I grabbed the ball I was just focused on trying not to drop it,” Smithers said. “I wanted to score, so I ran as fast as I could.”
New Waverly didn’t find the endzone until the final minute of the first quarter, when Sebastine Amaro found Dylan Schaub for a 25-yard touchdown connection. Amaro, who completed 9-of-15 passes for 118 yards and two scores, connected with Wyatt Sherwin for his second touchdown of the night early in the third quarter.
Amaro and Coach Schaub both attribute the offense’s success to the offensive line, which paved the way for a 179-yard rushing performance, and allowed the Bulldogs to extend drives seemingly with ease. Will Larrison rushed for 57 yards, while Peyton Cooper added 29 more yards and a score on the ground. Amaro led the team with 72 rushing yards.
The O-line’s most notable contribution occurred in the third quarter, however, as New Waverly was able to burn a considerable amount of clock with drives of eight and 12 plays to start the second half.
“It was a big relief and took a lot of pressure off of me,” Amaro said. “They really made all of our plays.”
New Waverly’s next game is scheduled for Friday at Lovelady, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Sebastine Amaro hits Dylan Schaub for a 25-yard TD pass with 39 seconds left in the first. New Waverly goes up 7-6 with a 7-play, 63-yard scoring drive #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/OkJmxu9Eci— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 29, 2020
Peyton Cooper punches it in from four yards out to put New Waverly up 15-6 with 9:12 left in the first half. Little bit of a late hit by Centerville, but no call #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/572fnrKXTP— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 29, 2020
Big boy TD alert 🚨 Ja’carrius Smithers scoops and scores from 35 yards out to put New Waverly up 22-6 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/G7WVJB8BSM— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 29, 2020
Adrian Zamudio drains a 43-yard field goal as time expires in the first half, New Waverly leads Centerville 25-6 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/MVIdpWFHP9— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 29, 2020
Sebastine Amaro finds Wyatt Sherwin for a 26-yard TD pass on the opening drive of the second half, New Waverly leads Centerville 31-6 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/mmtahvdeM0— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) August 29, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.