New Waverly remains undefeated after defeating Hardin
- Colton Foster cfoster@itemonline.com
-
-
NEW WAVERLY — Coming off their bye-week, New Waverly boys’ basketball didn’t skip a beat as they faced Hardin for the second time.
The Bulldogs had five players land in double-figure points as they went on to defeat the Hornets 92-27 on Tuesday night.
“We came out and played the first quarter and I knew it was going to be a good night,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “The way we moved the ball around, finding the open man and having the shots fall … the defense was able to get a lot of steals and then get the layups on the other end.”
The Bulldogs got out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter and followed that with a 14-7 run to build their lead to 21-7 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
From there, it remained in the Bulldogs’ hands as the defense locked the Hornets down, claiming defensive rebounds to eliminate the second-chance points.
“I think the boys just played really well tonight,” Williams noted. “We had a couple of goals throughout the game that we wanted to accomplish. Our defense played a big role in making sure that we limited them to a certain amount of points in both halves. I think the boys fed off the challenge and they got after it tonight.”
New Waverly’s high powered offense was led by senior Ashton McBride, who had 18 points for the Bulldogs and led the way for both squads. Senior Sebastine Amaro followed close behind and finished the game with 17 points for New Waverly.
Free throws were also a big factor for the Bulldogs. In the first half, New Waverly went 5-8 from the line, but was unable to finish strong in the second half from the line. The Bulldogs finished 4-9 in the second half, which led them to finish 9-17 from the line.
“Offensively, we were able to move the ball around a lot and the kids had fun on the court tonight, they enjoyed the moment,” Williams added. “I told them before the game to just have fun and relax and they found the open player and they shot the ball when they were open and when they had an open lane, they drove to the basket.”
NEXT UP
New Waverly will hit the road for their next game, as they will face Anderson-Shiro on Friday night with tip-off currently set for 7:30 p.m.
Trending Video
Obituaries
Graveside services for Jo Ann Shelly are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 in the Brook Cemetery in Huntsville, Texas with Pastor Lance Walch of Forest Grove Christian Church officiating. There will be no visitation. Jo Ann was born on June 25, 1938 in Houston to Baxter and Do…
A celebration of life will be held honoring Judge Kraemer on Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Huntsville, TX. Please wear a mask if attending. The service will be livestreamed on YouTube.com. Search "Faith Lutheran Church Huntsville Texas". In lieu of flowers, the fa…
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant service leads to drug bust
- Chase ends with arrest on I45
- Ministry lands in Huntsville
- Walker County Police Blotter
- 3 murder victims found buried in rural Oklahoma
- Walker County Police Blotter
- Letter to the Editor: Marjean Creager
- Kats add four coaches with signing day approaching
- Justice to return to sidelines on Thursday
- Walker County Police Blotter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.