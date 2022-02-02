IMG_5559.JPG

NEW WAVERLY — Coming off their bye-week, New Waverly boys’ basketball didn’t skip a beat as they faced Hardin for the second time.
 
The Bulldogs had five players land in double-figure points as they went on to defeat the Hornets 92-27 on Tuesday night.
 
“We came out and played the first quarter and I knew it was going to be a good night,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “The way we moved the ball around, finding the open man and having the shots fall … the defense was able to get a lot of steals and then get the layups on the other end.”
 
The Bulldogs got out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter and followed that with a 14-7 run to build their lead to 21-7 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
 
From there, it remained in the Bulldogs’ hands as the defense locked the Hornets down, claiming defensive rebounds to eliminate the second-chance points.
 
“I think the boys just played really well tonight,” Williams noted. “We had a couple of goals throughout the game that we wanted to accomplish. Our defense played a big role in making sure that we limited them to a certain amount of points in both halves. I think the boys fed off the challenge and they got after it tonight.”
 
New Waverly’s high powered offense was led by senior Ashton McBride, who had 18 points for the Bulldogs and led the way for both squads. Senior Sebastine Amaro followed close behind and finished the game with 17 points for New Waverly.
 
Free throws were also a big factor for the Bulldogs. In the first half, New Waverly went 5-8 from the line, but was unable to finish strong in the second half from the line. The Bulldogs finished 4-9 in the second half, which led them to finish 9-17 from the line.
 
“Offensively, we were able to move the ball around a lot and the kids had fun on the court tonight, they enjoyed the moment,” Williams added. “I told them before the game to just have fun and relax and they found the open player and they shot the ball when they were open and when they had an open lane, they drove to the basket.”
 
NEXT  UP 
New Waverly will hit the road for their next game, as they will face Anderson-Shiro on Friday night with tip-off currently set for 7:30 p.m.

