The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs overcame a late fourth-quarter deficit on the road to secure Walker County bragging rights on Tuesday night.
New Waverly trailed Alpha Omega Academy by five points with less than two minutes remaining, before rallying to force overtime. It was all Lady Dogs from there, out-scoring their opponent 20-3 in the final period to close out a 71-54 victory.
“We got our momentum back when we tied the game up,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “It was neck and neck, back and forth the whole game. I just told them, 'We have to get a stop. If we get a stop, we're in this game.' … and they got after it.”
Junior guard Shay Harris led the comeback attempt for New Waverly, scoring 21 of her 28 points in the second half and overtime. Sophomore Bre Sykes added 21 points, including a team-high seven during the extra period.
“Once we got back in it, we knew we had a chance to win if we just played good defense,” Gilliam added. “That ended up being the difference. It was tough, but I'll take it.”
New Waverly returns to action on Thursday at Conroe Covenant, while Alpha Omega is set to face Legacy Prep on Nov. 23.
