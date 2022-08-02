NEW WAVERLY — Monday, Aug.1 marked the first day of the football season for New Waverly as it was allowed to open up camp after not having a spring camp.
The Bulldogs have held their Strength Weight Agility Training since June and it has gotten the student-athletes ready for the season. Now, Monday kicked off the full season.
“It was good and I liked that most of our kids were at S.W.A.T,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “Most of these kids were conditioned and several weren’t used to the heat. Numbers-wise, we have about 15 more kids than normal. They remembered the offense. I think we picked up where we left off.”
New Waverly, now back in full swing, doesn't have much to replace on either side of the ball. However, the positions they have to fill are major roles.
The Bulldogs lost quarterback Sebastine Amaro, defensive end Ja’Carius Smithers due to graduation as well as kicker Adrian Zamudio. However, they bring back eight starters on offense and defense.
Now with new quarterback Evan Erwin, he will have receivers Joe Bryant and Jeremy Miles to throw to. The two combined for 1,403 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. The offense also has senior running back Will Larrison in the backfield. Larrison went for 1,032 yards on the ground last season.
As day one is now behind the Dogs, they have 11 days until they face a different team on the gridiron, but things are already looking positive for the Dogs.
“I talked to our offensive coordinator [Rodney Morphew] and we are probably two or three weeks ahead on the side of the ball,” Schaub said. “We are ahead of the game, that's a good thing.”
New Waverly will continue their training camp for the rest of the week before they put the pads on for the first time on Saturday for an intrasquad scrimmage at Bulldog Stadium.
The Dogs will host their annual watermelon social at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
“Saturday we are going to get every kid on film and we will see how the offense and defense will run live,” Schaub said. “It will be a quick whistle. We have looked at our bubble kids all summer, the kids that did well on seven-on-seven, and I want to see what they look like in a live situation. Saturday will be for the younger kids so we can see what they’ve got.”
