NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly athletics opened up their Strength, Weight and Agility Training (SWAT) camp on June 13.
The camp will run through the course of the summer allowing athletes a place to come in and work out over the course of summer.
Coaches will be there to provide specific training exercises. The weight room will also be available. The camp includes three separate stations.
The cardio area provides kids with a mile and a half course to run. Another station is a different strength training activity to help the athletes to build up their bodies for their respective sports.
The camp is for incoming seventh graders through senior students. The camp will conclude on July 28. Volleyball and football will both open their conditioning camp on August 1.
