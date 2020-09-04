The New Waverly Bulldogs will attempt to build off a promising start to the 2020 season this weekend at Lovelady.
New Waverly rolled past Centerville 34-12 in last week’s opener. They’ll look to go 2-0 with a road with on Friday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m
The Bulldogs showed promise on both sides of the ball in their victory last week. Junior quarterback Sebastine Amaro compiled 190 total yards, while completing touchdown passes to Dylan Schaub and Wyatt Sherwin. Defensively, New Waverly shut out the Tigers for over 40 minutes, forcing three turnovers during this span.
Lovelady lost to Groveton 36-16 in its season opener last week.
TRINITY SEEKS FIRST WIN AGAINST GROVETON
Early miscues cost Trinity a shot at a season-opening win at Hearne last week, but the Tigers have an opportunity to rebound against one of their rivals.
Trinity is set to face Groveton on Friday night in its home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers fell behind after allowing a pair of early touchdowns last week. However, a pair of touchdowns from Treylin Goodman and Zion Minor provided a source of optimism for the Trinity offense.
