Through the first two weeks of the high school football season, few teams in Class 3A, Division II had exerted as much dominance as New Waverly.
Now, following a two-week layoff, the Bulldogs are hoping to pick up where they left off.
New Waverly, which beat Centerville and Lovelady by a combined 55 points to start the season, was forced to cancel each of its past two games due to positive COVID-19 cases at the high school. The Bulldogs originally had a bye this week, but they’ve since been able to schedule a home game on Friday against Normangee.
“We're not going to talk about anything but football, football, football,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “Get them back and remind the seniors again about their season. It's up to them to determine the outcome. Kids are kids, and when they sit out, you don't really know what they're doing. But I'm hoping they come back still hungry and salivating to get the third win.”
Friday will serve as senior night for New Waverly, which will attempt to regain momentum heading into next week’s district opener against Warren. Pregame festivities are set to begin at 6:45 p.m.
“That was key. Nobody wants to sit out for three weeks and then go play,” Schaub added. “But I'm going to let the kids know that the Normangee coach jumped on the chance to play us. Last year went down to the wire. They went for two and lost by a point, so they're wanting some revenge.
“They want to come spoil our senior night ... but I'm excited that we get to play a good game at home. It's important that we're getting this in before our first district game against Warren.”
Schaub is confident in his team’s chances to improve to 3-0 this week, something the program hasn’t accomplished in over a decade. Driving this optimism is a defense that has forced nine turnovers in two games this year, and held Groveton to just 154 yards in a 33-0 shutout earlier this month.
“That's the biggest key to our success thus far,” Schaub said. “You look back at the Centerville game ... they throw a deep pass on us the first play of the game and score, but other than that our defense came close to pitching a shutout. ... Our defensive coordinator has changed everything we're doing. He's an aggressive go-getter, and the kids are picking up the personality of him.”
Another significant factor in the Bulldogs’ success, the coach says, has been their commitment and consistency on the practice field.
“If you can have three really good days of practice in a week, it's a pretty good indicator of how you're going to perform on Friday night,” Schaub added. “This is the first time in many years where we just don't have bad days. We have some days that are flat, but for the most part our kids practice like they have a winning mentality — and that translates to Friday nights.”
Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.