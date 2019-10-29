The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs closed out their regular season on a high note Tuesday night, securing second place in District 23-3A in the process.
New Waverly beat Onalaska in four sets to break a tie between the two teams, which entered the match knotted up at second in the standings.
The Lady Dogs clinched a postseason berth last Friday against Coldspring-Oakhurst, and will open the playoffs with the bi-district round. They are set to face Palacios on Nov. 5 at Royal High School in a match scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
